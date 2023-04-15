New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 225,866 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,631,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,866 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NOV were worth $34,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter worth $520,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in NOV during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in NOV by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in NOV by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 510,728 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in NOV by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 21,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $18.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.51. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 1.89.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on NOV from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Benchmark started coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.53.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $452,913.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $452,913.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

