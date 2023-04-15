Versor Investments LP Invests $400,000 in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,160 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 29.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 57.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after buying an additional 48,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Twilio from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.96.

Twilio Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $59.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.47. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $146.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,881 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $247,530.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,990 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $247,530.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $1,301,996.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,930,734.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,512,304. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.