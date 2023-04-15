Versor Investments LP Invests $433,000 in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NARI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $3,679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,142,248.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $3,679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,142,248.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $606,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,201,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,542,990. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Inari Medical Stock Up 0.3 %

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.56.

NASDAQ NARI opened at $64.18 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $95.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day moving average of $66.28.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $107.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Inari Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Read More

