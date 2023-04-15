Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,307,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,332 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Coterra Energy worth $56,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $2,472,575,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,485,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,712 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,493,855,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Coterra Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,825,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,001,000 after buying an additional 298,777 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,998,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 44.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

