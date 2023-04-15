BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $64,000 Holdings in American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Conservative Values ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Conservative Values ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $535,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in American Conservative Values ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in American Conservative Values ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Conservative Values ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter.

American Conservative Values ETF stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.15. American Conservative Values ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.98.

The American Conservative Values ETF (ACVF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies that are perceived to align with political conservative values. ACVF was launched on Oct 29, 2020 and is managed by ACV.

