BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Takes $34,000 Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 67 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,936,996,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,333,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,818,000 after buying an additional 38,563 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $507,648,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 825.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,715,000 after buying an additional 676,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $268,441,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELV. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.26.

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $484.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $474.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.75. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.02 and a 12 month high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

