125 Shares in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Acquired by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUSA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 28.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 0.6% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 2.6% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MUSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.60.

Murphy USA Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $272.91 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $323.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.16 by ($0.95). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 90.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.4 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.27%.

Murphy USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.