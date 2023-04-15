BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $96.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

