BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Buys 750 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8,315.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $71,000.

NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $21.13 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $21.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average is $20.99.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

