BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 109.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 94.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 23.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDS stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $36.15.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GDS. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GDS from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

