BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $133.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

