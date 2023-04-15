BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 268 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 898 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 25,657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,918 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.1 %

NVDA stock opened at $267.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $660.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.78, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $280.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.46.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,773 shares of company stock worth $16,176,150. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.24.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.