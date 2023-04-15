BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $116,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAB. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 312.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,299,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,156 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,745,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,771,000 after buying an additional 304,690 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 889,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,804,000 after buying an additional 63,527 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 588,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,083,000 after buying an additional 139,032 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,750,000 after acquiring an additional 23,948 shares in the last quarter.

BAB opened at $26.84 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.16.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

