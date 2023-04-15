Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Purchased by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 703.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,487,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,274,520,000 after purchasing an additional 27,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,326,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,228,662,000 after buying an additional 38,664 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,657,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,745 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 302.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,014,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,088,000 after acquiring an additional 762,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $85.24 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.81.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $271.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.98 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.36.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

