Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 95.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,327 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Snap-on by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $90,111.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $5,381,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,929 shares in the company, valued at $159,789,090.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $90,111.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,207,319 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snap-on Price Performance

SNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price target (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.25.

SNA opened at $239.94 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $259.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.22 and a 200-day moving average of $234.36.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Featured Stories

