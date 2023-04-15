Organigram (TSE:OGI) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after ATB Capital lowered their price target on the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.25. The stock traded as low as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 114808 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Organigram from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Organigram from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday. Haywood Securities cut their price target on shares of Organigram from C$1.60 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Organigram from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Organigram from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Organigram Stock Down 5.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$235.40 million, a PE ratio of -37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Organigram Company Profile

Organigram ( TSE:OGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. Organigram had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of C$43.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Organigram Holdings Inc. will post 0.02944 EPS for the current year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

