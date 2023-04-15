929 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Bought by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815,451 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,517,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,274,000 after acquiring an additional 304,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,076,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,421,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,251,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,123,000 after purchasing an additional 276,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,146,000 after purchasing an additional 310,865 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $154.31 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $169.69. The stock has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

