BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $147,000 Stock Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 509.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in HSBC by 52.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in HSBC by 77.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HSBC during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HSBC from GBX 750 ($9.29) to GBX 775 ($9.60) in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HSBC from GBX 570 ($7.06) to GBX 650 ($8.05) in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $678.22.

HSBC Trading Up 1.9 %

HSBC Increases Dividend

HSBC opened at $36.34 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $39.63. The company has a market cap of $143.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.21%.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

