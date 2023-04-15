Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,179,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 281.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 14,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VBR opened at $156.98 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $180.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.57.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

