BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,424 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 95,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 165,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $68.28 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.97 and a 1-year high of $75.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.94.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

