BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM opened at $107.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.73. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.53.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

