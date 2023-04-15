AIA Group Ltd Sells 1,995 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

AIA Group Ltd cut its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Trimble were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 118.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at $71,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trimble stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.09 and a 1 year high of $72.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.75 and a 200-day moving average of $54.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.29 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 12.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,870.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research cut Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Edward Jones raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

