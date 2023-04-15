AIA Group Ltd Buys 3,156 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 138.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at $58,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.57.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $85.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $85.88. The company has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.