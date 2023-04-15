Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd cut its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTD. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,576.95 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,065.55 and a 12 month high of $1,609.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,496.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,420.64.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 10,609.85% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total transaction of $1,565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,247,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total value of $1,565,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,247,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total transaction of $2,933,300.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,596,813. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $26,391,416 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.71.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

