Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,989,253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,568,387 shares.The stock last traded at $24.77 and had previously closed at $24.48.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.03.

Institutional Trading of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 739.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 114,092 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 72,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,734,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,532,000 after acquiring an additional 69,136 shares during the period. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 156.3% during the first quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 204,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 124,865 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

