AIA Group Ltd Sells 5,859 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

AIA Group Ltd cut its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,859 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 55.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on CF Industries from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.80.

CF Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $77.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.69. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.95 and a 52 week high of $119.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Recommended Stories

