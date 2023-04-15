14,097 Shares in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BN. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BN opened at $32.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.41. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $56.59.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

