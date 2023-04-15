AIA Group Ltd Cuts Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

AIA Group Ltd decreased its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RYAAY. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 16.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Price Performance

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $93.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.46. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $99.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 13.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RYAAY. Barclays began coverage on Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ryanair in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

