AIA Group Ltd Makes New $526,000 Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2023

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLOGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 203.2% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 17,904 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,469,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,122.4% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VLO opened at $131.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.71 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.54.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.94.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.