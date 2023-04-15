AIA Group Ltd Makes New $526,000 Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 203.2% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 17,904 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,469,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,122.4% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VLO opened at $131.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.71 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.54.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.94.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

