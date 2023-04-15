Ingalls & Snyder LLC Acquires 19,173 Shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) by 164.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,173 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.07% of GAN worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GAN in the third quarter worth $30,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GAN in the third quarter worth $31,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in GAN in the third quarter worth $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in GAN in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GAN by 89.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 23,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAN opened at $1.45 on Friday. GAN Limited has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73.

Separately, Northland Securities increased their price objective on GAN from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

