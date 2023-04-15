AIA Group Ltd Has $637,000 Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 178.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Evergy were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 227.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Motco increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 40.1% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the third quarter worth $63,000. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,345,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evergy Stock Down 1.1 %

EVRG stock opened at $61.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $73.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Evergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

