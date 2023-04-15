AIA Group Ltd Acquires 9,495 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 262,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 14,661 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 106,320 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of JNPR opened at $33.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $37.18.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.88%. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $27,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,536 shares in the company, valued at $843,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $27,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,536 shares in the company, valued at $843,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $192,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 763,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,515,400.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,878 shares of company stock worth $1,920,541. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.