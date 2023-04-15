Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lessened its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,427 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 6.4% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Exact Sciences by 36.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 945,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,735,000 after acquiring an additional 251,091 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 32.7% in the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 0.3 %

Exact Sciences stock opened at $66.79 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.97.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.28) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $67,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,692 shares in the company, valued at $5,824,835.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,423 shares in the company, valued at $742,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $67,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,824,835.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,126 shares of company stock worth $3,922,776. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXAS. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Benchmark raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Articles

