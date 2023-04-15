Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lowered its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,558 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CBOE opened at $136.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.