AIA Group Ltd Sells 11,679 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

AIA Group Ltd lowered its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,679 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Progyny were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Progyny by 2.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Progyny by 3.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Progyny by 5.5% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Progyny by 2.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Progyny by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $25,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,808,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $3,554,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 76,168 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $25,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,808,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,816 shares of company stock worth $7,735,650 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average is $34.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Progyny had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $214.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PGNY. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

