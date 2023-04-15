Ingalls & Snyder LLC Buys New Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,151 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 722.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,524 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,316,000 after purchasing an additional 871,572 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,564,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,664,000 after purchasing an additional 223,955 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $2,316,724.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,589,913.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.81.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $237.95 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $242.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.49.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Further Reading

