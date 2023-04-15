AIA Group Ltd Invests $626,000 in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FHN. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FHN stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.91. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $24.92.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.23 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

In other First Horizon news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Horizon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

