C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 116.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 563,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,610,000 after buying an additional 78,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $95.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.67. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.60 and a twelve month high of $121.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

