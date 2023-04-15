Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $158,000 Stake in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,800 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.42% of Intellicheck worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDN. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intellicheck by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intellicheck by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,507,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intellicheck during the third quarter worth $314,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Intellicheck by 9.5% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 696,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 60,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank bought a new stake in Intellicheck during the third quarter worth $29,000. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Intellicheck Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDN opened at $2.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.33. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $3.37.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 million. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 20.78% and a negative net margin of 24.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellicheck Company Profile



Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

