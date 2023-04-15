Ingalls & Snyder LLC Trims Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,508 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in General Motors by 24.0% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,542 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 44,355 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 4.8% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 22,060 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 90.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 20,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Further Reading

