AIA Group Ltd Makes New Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,083,000 after buying an additional 7,514,505 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,074,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,303,000 after buying an additional 67,791 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $451,711,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,991,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,398,000 after buying an additional 760,883 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,693,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,802,000 after buying an additional 197,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.2 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.87.

Shares of MS stock opened at $86.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.74 and its 200-day moving average is $88.74. The stock has a market cap of $145.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

