Ingalls & Snyder LLC Invests $216,000 in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDA. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 125.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 97.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 270.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDA. Mizuho downgraded IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

IDACORP Stock Performance

IDA opened at $110.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.62. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $115.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $422.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.62 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 15.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

Further Reading

