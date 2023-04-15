AIA Group Ltd Has $735,000 Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 170.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,180 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 879.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average is $44.65. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.17.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

