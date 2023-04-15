Ingalls & Snyder LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its stake in shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,305 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in CEL-SCI were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVM. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in CEL-SCI in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CEL-SCI by 195.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CEL-SCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in CEL-SCI by 1,061.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CEL-SCI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CEL-SCI in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

CEL-SCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVM opened at $2.46 on Friday. CEL-SCI Co. has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CEL-SCI Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CEL-SCI Profile

(Get Rating)

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.