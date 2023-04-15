AIA Group Ltd Sells 1,425 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

AIA Group Ltd reduced its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Waters were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Waters by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after acquiring an additional 666,851 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Waters by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $707,174,000 after purchasing an additional 171,541 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,489,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 1,891.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 173,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,277,000 after purchasing an additional 164,340 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Waters by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 719,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $193,841,000 after purchasing an additional 112,698 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark P. Vergnano acquired 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WAT opened at $307.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $313.90 and a 200-day moving average of $318.06.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.85 million. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Waters from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $351.00.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

