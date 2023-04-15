Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,670 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equinox Gold by 39.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Equinox Gold by 52.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equinox Gold by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Equinox Gold by 153.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 15,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Equinox Gold by 5.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 29.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on EQX. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.31.

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Equinox Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Equinox Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $259.30 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Equinox Gold Corp. is a growth-focused mining company, which engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include Greenstone Project, Los Filos Expansion, Aurizona Expansion, and Castle Mountain Expansion. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

