AIA Group Ltd Sells 2,984 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 0.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,905,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth $1,008,000. Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $653,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.18.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.0 %

SNPS opened at $381.68 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $392.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,038,340.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,387.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,984 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

