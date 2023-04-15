AIA Group Ltd Buys 5,102 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 149.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Incyte were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Incyte during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 76.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Incyte by 91.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Incyte Trading Down 1.1 %

INCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.43.

INCY opened at $74.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $65.07 and a 12 month high of $86.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.51 and a 200 day moving average of $76.94.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.