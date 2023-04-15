Ingalls & Snyder LLC Invests $222,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Valero Energy by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.
Valero Energy Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $131.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.52 and its 200 day moving average is $129.54. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $96.71 and a 1 year high of $150.39.
Valero Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.01%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.94.
About Valero Energy
Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.
