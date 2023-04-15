Ingalls & Snyder LLC Takes $205,000 Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,673,000 after purchasing an additional 580,982 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 11.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,161,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,492,000 after purchasing an additional 215,425 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Clorox by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Clorox by 14.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,635,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,869,000 after purchasing an additional 210,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.36.

Clorox Stock Down 0.5 %

CLX stock opened at $158.23 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $160.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.66 and its 200-day moving average is $146.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.86%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

